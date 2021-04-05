Industrial Sugar Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Industrial Sugar Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Industrial Sugar Market was valued at USD 41.33 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 65.35 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.91 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Industrial Sugar market are listed in the report.

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Raizen SA

Sudzucker

AG Tereos

Nordzucker Group AG

Tongaat Hulett Group

Illovo Sugar (Pty)