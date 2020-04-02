Industrial Lighting Equipment Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2032

The global Industrial Lighting Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Industrial Lighting Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Industrial Lighting Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Lighting Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Lighting Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Lighting Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Lighting Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Industrial Lighting Equipment market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
Philips (Netherlands)
Hubbell Lighting, Inc. (US)
Emerson (US)
Legrand (France)
Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (US)
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Cree, Inc. (US)
General Electric (US)
Osram Licht AG (Germany)
Zumtobel Group (Austria)
Digital Lumens (US)
Fulham Co., Inc (US)
LED Engin, Inc (US)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Light Source
LED Lighting
High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting
Fluorescent Lighting
Others
By Installation Type
New Installation
Replacement Installation
Retrofit Installation
By Product
Industrial Linear Lighting
Spot Lighting
Flood Lighting/Area Lighting
High Bay Lighting
Segment by Application
Warehouse & Cold Storage
Factory & Production Lines
Outer Premises
Parking Areas
Hazardous Locations
Others
