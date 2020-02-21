Industrial Hose Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Industrial Hose Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Industrial Hose Market was valued at USD 10.63 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.17 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Industrial Hose market are listed in the report.

Gates

Ryco Hydraulics

Piranha Hose Products

Eaton

Parker

Kurt Manufacturing

Pacific Echo

Kanaflex

Merlett Tecnoplastic