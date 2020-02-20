Industrial Hemp Market Research Methodlogy, Global Outlook, Future Plan , Segmentation And Forecast Period 2026

According to report published by All The Research, The global industrial hemp market was valued at USD 4,638.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16,758.9 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

The growth of the industrial hemp market is primarily driven by the growth in the number of chronic diseases and the rapid expansion of functional properties for industrial hemp. Moreover, increasing legalization in the cultivation of industrial hemp across developed and developing countries are expected to create opportunities for the production and consumption for industrial hemp in the market. However, the strict government regulation for the use of industrial hemp is expected to hamper the growth in terms of sales and demand for industrial hemp in the global market in the coming years.

Industrial hemp is extracted from the cannabis sativa and widely adopted worldwide for the production of a variety of industrial and consumer products. Hemp is a great source of fiber and oilseed in the global market. The production and consumption of the hemp are characterized under the drug enforcement laws based out country-wise. For instance, in the US, the permit for the production of industrial hemp is permitted from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The hemp fiber segment expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

Based on the type, the global industrial hemp market has been segmented into hemp seed, hemp seed oil, CBD hemp oil, hemp fiber, and others. The hemp fiber of industrial hemp accounted for approximately 24% of the share in the global industrial hemp market in 2018 owing to expansion in use of industrial hemp across various industries such as construction, animal bedding, agriculture, furniture, and automobile. Rise in the awareness about the benefits of hemp fibers as a renewable source for the production of biofuels and bioplastics, which expected to enhance the demand and sales in the global market. While CBD hemp oil accounted highest CAGR in the global industrial hemp market during the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Industry, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on the End-use Industry, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, and others. The pharmaceutical End-use Industry segment accounts of the largest share in the global industrial hemp market in 2018. The major factors that are driving the growth of this segment are the increased research and development on hemp revealed the benefits and increase in use of the usage of CBD hemp oil in the treatment of seizures, sleep disorders, and diseases.

Europe is expected to dominate the industrial hemp market throughout the forecast period

Europe accounted for nearly 40% share of the global industrial hemp market in 2018 followed by North America, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of a large consumer base for industrial hemp in the end-use industries such as food, beverages, dietary supplements, and personal care products.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

The major players operating in the global industrial hemp market are Hempco (Canada), Ecofibre (Australia), Hemp Inc. (US), GenCanna (US), HempFlax BV (Netherlands), Konoplex Group (Russia), Hemp Oil Canada (Canada), BAFA (Germany), Colorado Hemp Works (US), and Canah International (Romania) among others.

