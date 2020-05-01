Industrial Fasteners Market Predicts Steady Growth Till 2026 and Top Leading Companies: Acument Intellectual Properties, LLC, Arconic, Bulten AB, Hilti, LISI SA, others

Industrial Fasteners Market: Inclusive Insight

Global industrial fasteners market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for lightweight fastener and increasing prevalence for high- value titanium fasteners are the major factor for the growth of this market.

The Industrial Fasteners Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Industrial Fasteners market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Acument Intellectual Properties, LLC, Arconic, Bulten AB, STANLEY Engineered Fastening, Hilti, LISI SA, MacLean-Fogg, MISUMI Group Inc, Nifco Inc, Precision Castparts Corp, SFS Group, A & G FASTENERS Pty Ltd, Penn Engineering, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., MW Industries, Inc.

In May 2019, Kyocera Corporation announced that they have acquired SouthernCarlson, Inc . This acquisition will help the company to expand their business in the North America and will also help them to strengthen their position in the market. This will also help them to meet the rising demand of tools, fasteners, packaging and facility supplies in the market.

Industrial Fasteners Market Trends | Industry Segment by

Global Industrial Fasteners Market By Raw Material (Plastic, Metal), Product (Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non Threaded, Aerospace Grade), Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Building and Construction, Industrial Machinery, Home Appliances, Lawn and Garden, Motors and Pumps, Furniture, Plumbing Products, Others), Bolt and Screw Type (Anchor Bolt, Carriage Bolts, Flange Bolts, Hex Head Bolts, Hex Tap Bolts, Lag Bolts, Machine Bolts, Deck Screws, Hex Lag Screws, Self-Drilling Screws, Sheet Metal Screws, Wood Screws, Others), Bolt Size (Less than 1/4″, 1/4″- 3/4″, 3/4″-1”, More than 1”), Finishes (Zinc, Zinc Dichromate, Cadmium Dichromate, Cadmium, Phosphate, Black Phosphate, Chrome, Nickel, Carbon & Stainless Steel, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Fasteners are used in many different industries so that they can join or fix or connect two or more objects together. They are usually made of stainless steel, alloy steel and carbon steel. These fasteners are widely used in industries like aerospace, industrial machinery, plumbing products, motors and pumps etc. Usually, fasteners are made of stainless steel and are usually protected by corrosion- proof paint or coating.

Market Drivers:

Increasing automotive production worldwide is driving the market growth

Growing demand for fasteners in aerospace industry will also drive the growth of this market

Increasing urbanization and industrialization will also drive the market

Technological advancement and development of industrial fasteners will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitutes in the market will also restrain the market growth

High production cost will also restrain the market growth

Shortage of raw materials like alloys, stainless steel etc. will also hamper the growth of this market

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Industrial Fasteners products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

At the Last, Industrial Fasteners industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

