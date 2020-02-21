Industrial Fasteners Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Industrial Fasteners Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Industrial Fasteners Market was valued at USD 78.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% to reach USD 108.05 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Industrial Fasteners market are listed in the report.

Acument Global Technologies Arconic Bulten AB

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

Fortana Group

Hilti Corporation

LISI Group

MacLean-Fogg Company

MISUMI Group Nifco Precision Castparts Corp.

The SFS Group

A&G Fasteners

SA Fasteners