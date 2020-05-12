Industrial Automation Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Industrial Automation Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Industrial Automation Market for Oil & Gas Market is projected to reach 14.71 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of 12.22 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Industrial Automation market are listed in the report.

ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Endress+Hauser AG