Industrial Air Filtration Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2023

drivers and restraints of the global industrial air filtration market. It also profiles key players in the market based on various attributes such as business strategies, company overview, financial overview, and recent developments.

Global Industrial Air Filtration Market: Key Trends

The global industrial air filtration market is growing due to various factors, such as environmental awareness, demand for high-performing, energy-efficient products, and rapid industrialization. In addition, an effective industrial air filtration system assists in saving energy and improving overall system reliability and manufacturing processes, thereby opening more avenues for market growth. On the contrary, low sales of new systems, absence of attractive business opportunities, and economic recession in a number of end-user markets are a few of the factors limiting the growth of the global industrial air filtration market.

The manufacturing industry is the key contributor to the industrial air filtration market and is projected to account for a major share in the given period. Demand for high quality products from consumers, strict environmental laws to curb air pollution, and growing concern regarding global warming are some of the factors increasing the demand for industrial air filtration, thereby positively impacting the market growth.

Electricals, electronics, and equipment manufacturing industries are known to widely use air filtration as they require a dust-free environment. Also, strict government regulations to manage the injurious contaminants released in industrial smoke will likely drive the air filtration market.

The demand for liquid filtration is observed to be more than dry filtration and this segment is estimated to hold a large market share in the years to come. Several industries are highly dependent on water such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, power generation, food and beverage, and oil and gas, thus giving impetus to the liquid filtration segment.

Global Industrial Air Filtration Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Europe is likely to account for a large market share and will continue to do so in the said period. In Europe, the food industry is very vast and due to the presence of several small-scale businesses, the market is expected to grow further.

Due to new environmental policies and rise in the number of manufacturing, healthcare, power generation, and oil and gas industries, the market of Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Global Industrial Air Filtration Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global industrial air filtration market are Alfa Laval, Clarcor Inc., Mann + Hummel GmbH, Donaldson Company, Inc., and Parker Hannifin Corporation.

