Industrial Air Filtration Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Demands Analysis and Forecast 2025

Global Industrial Air Filtration Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Industrial Air Filtration market development trends and marketing channels are analysed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The global industrial air filtration market size is estimated to reach USD 5.40 billion driven by 2025 the growth of industries such as cement, food, metals, and pharmaceuticals and others. The rise in the industries in different sectors creates a lucrative demand for industrial air filters. One such industry is the cement industry. Cement consists of highly abrasive particles hence the rate of replacement of filter bags is high compared to other industrial applications. India is one of the largest producers of cement in the world, making it a very potential market for air filter manufacturers.

In 2017, the food industry contributed to the majority of share and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period. The food industry is one of the fastest growing industries in countries such as India, Germany, China and many more due to the huge availability of raw production base. Furthermore, changing consumer preference towards healthy foods has resulted in the need to update the existing infrastructure within the facility creating potential demand for new air filtration equipment’s. The food and beverage processing industry in India is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2025 and thus provides a lucrative demand for air filters in these industries.

In the year 2017, HEPA filters contributed to over 20% of the global industrial air filtration market share and are expected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. The HEPA filters are one of the best filters available in the market as they have high working efficiency and are able to remove 99.99% of the unwanted elements which is not possible with any of the other filters. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry coupled with increasing demand for clean rooms is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

In 2017, Europe contributed to over 25% of the global air filtration market share in 2017 and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The European market also holds a lucrative demand for industrial air filtration as the European Union takes several measures in order to reduce the number of emissions in a way that is technically feasible and economical within the sector. One such initiative was taken by EU in the year 2017, was BAT (Best Available Techniques) which has helped in delivering the best air quality within the large combustion plants and has helped in a reduction in nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide across the nation.

Donaldson Company, Inc., Pall Corporation, Flanders Corp., Freudenberg Group, Cummins Filtration, SPX, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Air Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd., Air Flow Systems Inc., MANN+HUMMEL, ALFA LAVAL, Parker Hannifin Corp, Camfil are the major players present within the global industrial air filtration market.

Key vendors within the market are concentrating on acquiring other vendors within the market in order to improve their geographic presence and portfolio widening. In November 2018, Donaldson Company, Inc., a global leader in air filtration market acquired BOFA International Ltd., which manufactures fume extraction systems. With this acquisition, the company would be able to expand into new industrial air filtration markets and applications.

Key segments of the global industrial air filtration market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Dust Collectors

Mist Collectors

HEPA Filters

CC&F

Baghouse Filters

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Application

Cement

Food

Metals

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Paper & Pulp and Woodworking

Plastic

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

