Indoor Farming Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Indoor Farming market accounted for $106.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $171.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period.

Indoor farming is a kind of modern farming to grow crops or plants in an indoor environment. It is worked in both small and large scale. It is climate-friendly and shields the farm from climate-related ideas which generally acts as a hindrance in conventional crop production. It is widely practiced in urban areas owing to limited space for cultivating. In recent years, development in the technology of farming sensors, monitoring and regulating devices for each aspect of cultivation has promoted indoor farming.

The Top key vendors in Indoor Farming Market include are Indoor Farms of America, Freshbox Farms, Aerofarms, Contain Inc., Philips Lighting, Garden Fresh Farms, Metropolis Farms and Bowery Farming. Aside from this, the important archive burdens the exhibition of the business based on an item administration, end-use, topography and end client.

Growing Systems Covered in this Indoor Farming Market are:

Hybrid

Aeroponics

Soil-Based

Aquaponics

Hydroponics

Facility Types Covered in this Indoor Farming Market are:

Container Farms

Indoor Deep Water Culture Systems

Glass or Poly Greenhouses

Indoor Vertical Farms

Other Facility Types

Technologies Covered in this Indoor Farming Market are:

Software solutions

Hardware solutions

Region wise performance of the Indoor Farming industry

This report studies the global Indoor Farming market status and forecast, categorizes the global Indoor Farming market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

