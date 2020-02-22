India Packaged (Retail) Yogurt Market Briefing: Volumes and Values Rise by 2022, CAGR up to 20%

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “India Packaged (Retail) Yogurt Market Outlook, 2023”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Packaged (Retail) Yogurt Market Market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the India Packaged (Retail) Yogurt Market . This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, Parag Milk & Milk Products, Himalaya International, Tirumala Milk Products, and VRS Foods; International entrants in the markets are Danone, Fonterra etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1088180-india-packaged

Summary

India Packaged/Retail Yogurt Market Outlook, 2023’ gives a comprehensive analysis on the Yogurt industry of India. Yogurt” has taken over the decade over “Dahi” in metros, semi metros due to health consciousness, rising disposable incomes, quality dependence and more awareness about the product and this has given tremendous boost to food processing sector. The factors that have fuelled this industry’s growth are the wide availability of raw material (milk), a growing willingness among consumers to experiment and increasing disposable income.

India Packaged/Retail Yogurt market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 20% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22. Overall Yogurt market is segmented into Organised and Unorganised market. Retail yogurt market is made up of Spoonful yogurt and Drinkable yogurt. Again, Spoonful Yogurt is divided in three categories as per its form viz. Plain/Natural, Frozen and other. On the other side, Drinkable Yogurt has three product type viz. Buttermilk, Lassi and others. Major players operating in the Yogurt market of India are: National level players like Amul, Mother Dairy, Nestlé, and Britannia; Regional players as Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, Parag Milk & Milk Products, Himalaya International, Tirumala Milk Products, and VRS Foods; International entrants in the markets are Danone, Fonterra, etc.

In India, yoghurt has positioned as the healthy dessert option so the increasing health and wellness awareness will help yogurt to gain popularity with same momentum. Consumers becoming increasingly concerned about hygiene and fat and nutritional content, demand for packaged yoghurt is expected to rise robustly in coming years

Covered in the report:

• Organised Yogurt

• Unorganised Yogurt

• Packaged/Retail Yogurt

• Packaged/Retail Spoonful Yogurt

• Packaged/Retail Drinkable Yogurt

• Yogurt Service Spoonful Yogurt e Chain

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1088180

“India Packaged/Retail Yogurt Market Outlook, 2023” discusses the following aspects of Yogurts in India:

How it will help solving your strategic decision making process??

The report gives an in-depth understanding of the Yogurt market in India:

• India Yogurt Market Outlook

• India Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Organized Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Spoonful Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Drinkable Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Unorganized Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Organized Yogurt Market Segmental Analysis: By Category, By Packaged/ Retail Vs. Service Chain

• India Packaged/ Retail Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Packaged/ Retail Yogurt Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Category

• India Packaged/ Retail Spoonful Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Plain/Natural Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Frozen Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Packaged/ Retail Spoonful Yogurt Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Product Type

• Packaging Analysis of Spoonful Yogurt

• Product Price & Variant Analysis of Spoonful Yogurt

• India Packaged/ Retail Drinkable Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Buttermilk Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Lassi Yogurt Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Packaged/ Retail Drinkable Yogurt Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Product Type

• Packaging Analysis of Drinkable Yogurt

• Product Price & Variant Analysis of Drinkable Yogurt

• Key Vendors in this market space

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of Yogurts in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Please get in touch with our sales team in order to find out more.

Keywords: India, Yogurt, Spoonful, Drinkable, Organised, Unorganised, Curd, Dahi, Lassi, Buttermilk, Chhas, Players, Service, Chain, Retail, Packaged, Flavoured, Frozen, Amul, Danone, Britannia, Mother Dairy, Parag Food, Prabhat Dairy, Nestle, Drum Food, Hatsun Agro, Heritage Foods, KMF, VRS Foods, Tirumala milk Products, Fonterra, PepsiCo

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1088180-india-packaged

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Scope & Methodology

3. Investments in Indian Dairy Industry

4. Global Yogurt Market Outlook

5. India Yogurt Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.1.1. Overall Market

5.1.2. Organized Yogurt Market

5.1.3. Unorganized Yogurt Market

5.2. Market Share By Organized Vs. Unorganized

6. India Packaged/ Retail Yogurt Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Company

6.2.2. By Region

6.2.3. By Category

6.3. India Packaged/ Retail Spoonful Yogurt Market

6.3.1. Market Size By Value

6.3.1.1. Overall Market

6.3.1.2. Plain/ Natural Yogurt Market

6.3.1.3. Frozen Yogurt Market

6.3.2. Market Share

6.3.2.1. By Company

6.3.2.2. By Product Type

6.4. India Packaged/ Retail Drinkable Yogurt Market

6.4.1. Market Size By Value

6.4.1.1. Overall Market

6.4.1.2. Buttermilk (Chaach/ Chaas) Market

6.4.1.3. Lassi Market

6.4.2. Market Share

6.4.2.1. By Company

6.4.2.2. By Product Type

6.5. Packaging Analysis

6.6. Product Price & Variant Analysis

7. India Economic Profile

8. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

9. PEST Analysis

10. Trade Dynamics

10.1. Import

10.2. Export

11. Channel Partner Analysis

12. India Packaged/ Retail Yogurt Market Dynamics

12.1. Key Drivers

12.2.

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1088180-india-packaged

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter