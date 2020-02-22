India Face Wash Market Wrap: Now Even More Attractive, men’s face wash market size up to INR 1300 crore by 2023

A new market study on India Face Wash Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for India Face Wash Market . Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are The Himalaya Drug Company, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, L’Oreal India Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Nivea India Private Limited, Zydus Wellness Limited, Emami Limited, Dabur India Limited, VLCC Personal Care Limited

Summary

The report titled “India Face Wash Market Overview, 2018-2023” provides a comprehensive analysis of the face wash market in India. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data – thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through four years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. HTF Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible.

India Face Wash Market Overview, 2018-2023

The face wash market of India is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 15% in the forecast period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2022-23. Rise in disposable income, growing number of middle-class population, high spending on advertisements by the brands, desire among men & women to look fresh, consciousness towards personal hygiene are some of the reasons which have helped in increasing the market in last some years. Escalating number of young population and increasing demand from men are some of the additional factors which are anticipated to elevate the market in the forecast period. The men’s face wash market is projected to reach a market size of more than INR 1300 crore by 2023, growing with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2018-2023. Long working hours, stressed & busy life, desire to look good at workplace, influence of male celebrities are some of the factors which are expected to drive the men’s face wash market in the future period.

Major companies operating in the face wash market of India are The Himalaya Drug Company, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, L’Oreal India Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Nivea India Private Limited, Zydus Wellness Limited, Emami Limited, Dabur India Limited, VLCC Personal Care Limited, Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited and ITC Limited.

Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: FY 2016-17

Estimated Year: FY 2017-18

Forecast Year: FY 2022-23

Objective of the study:

• To present an Indian overview on face wash industry.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Indian face wash market, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast face wash market on the basis of segments like unisex face wash market and men’s face wash market.

• To further classify and forecast unisex and men’s face wash market on the basis of segments like urban and rural market.

• To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the face wash industry of India.

Approach for the Report:

HTF Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the face wash market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. and also helped us to identify various small players who otherwise have less presence on the web.

HTF Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, HTF Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of face wash were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

Scope of the Report:

“India Face Wash Market Overview, 2018-2023’” discusses the following aspects of face wash market in India:

• India Face Wash Market Outlook

• India Face Wash Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Face Wash Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand, By Demographics, By Category, By Functional Benefits, By Packaging Size

• India Unisex Face Wash Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Unisex Face Wash Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand, By Demographics

• India Men’s Face Wash Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Men’s Face Wash Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand, By Demographics

• Key vendors in this market space.

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to face wash as well as skin care industry, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Please get in touch with our sales team in order to find out more.

It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

