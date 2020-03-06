India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Analysis by 2019-2025: Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Lohia Auto Industries, Electrotherm (India) Ltd.

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market is growing significantly on account of government support and several subsidies under its “FAME India” schemes, which support faster adoption of electric two-wheelers in the country. Market anticipation about the more favourable environment for the development of electric two-wheelers industry under “FAME-II” is also expected to aid the electric two-wheeler market in India in the coming years.

The increasing number of electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India and their escalating focus on research & development to manufacturing technologically advanced and affordable electric two-wheelers is further expected to drive the Indian electric two-wheeler market over the forecast period.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-electric-two-wheeler-market#ReportSample/

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market: Competitive Dynamics

The India Electric Two-Wheeler market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Lohia Auto Industries, Electrotherm (India) Ltd., Avon Cycles Ltd., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., NDS Eco Motors Private Limited, etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position.

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market: Vehicle Type Analysis

Electric Motorcycle segment in the two-wheeler market is growing rapidly with a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to its higher engine capacity and speed, and higher engine capacity.

Electric Scooter segment is growing with a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to its environment-friendly and low maintenance features and thus, surging the growth of electric scooters.

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market: Battery Type Analysis

Lithium-ion battery is expected to be the fastest growing segment in India during the forecast period owing to its declining prices, and lower environmental risk and longer life span as compared to the other batteries.

Lead Acid Battery segment dominates the market during the forecast period. Lead acid batteries are the most common and economical type of batteries used in electric vehicles.

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market: Technology Type Analysis

Plug-In Electric Vehicles is growing rapidly with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. It is a potentially important technology for reducing fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. A PHEV uses stored electrical energy to propel the vehicle which reduces fuel consumption by the combustion engine. This provides an opportunity to drive primarily in electric mode and reduce emissions in congested cities around the world.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) is growing with a significant CAGR. Factors such as growing demand for zero emission vehicles, government initiatives, and improved charging infrastructure are responsible for the growth of BEVs and thus, leading to the growth of battery market for BEVs. Battery electric vehicle is increasing their market share because they are the most viable way towards a clean and efficient transport system.

Get Detailed Analysis of Table of [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-electric-two-wheeler-market#TOC/

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826