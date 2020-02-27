Incredible Demand Of Vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) market To Perceive Substantial Growth During 2019 To 2030 With Topmost Key Players Like Formosa Plastics Group, Dow Chemicals,Occidental Chemical Corporation and Bayer

Vinyl chloride is an organochloride with the formula H₂C=CHCl that is also called vinyl chloride monomer or chloroethene. This colorless compound is an important industrial chemical chiefly used to produce the polymer polyvinyl chloride. About 13 billion kilograms are produced annually.

Its chemical formula is C2H3Cl. It is primarily used to manufacture polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a very stable, non-flammable, lightweight and durable plastic. PVC is used in a variety of applications. For example, it is found in common building products such as PVC pipe and window frames.

Vinyl chloride monomer (vcm) is considered as one of the important equipment’s in the construction activities due to its advantages such as high weight loading capacity, and proper material handling. Thereby, new mega construction projects are likely to drive the vinyl chloride monomer (vcm) market globally. For instance, in Saudi Arabia, Jubail II is a 22-year-long industrial city project having more than US$ 11 billion investment. In United Kingdom, London Crossrail is the first underground train construction project with approximately US$ 23 billion investment. Increasing number of mega construction projects have been supplementing the overall growth of the market as vinyl chloride monomer (vcm) are highly used in construction activities.

The prominent players present in the global vinyl chloride monomer (vcm) market are

Formosa Plastics Group, Dow Chemicals,Occidental Chemical Corporation, Bayer, DuPont, Solvay, Nova Chemical, and Sasol

