In the next three years, AvAs car manufacturers are preparing to present more than 120 new electrical models. The electrical power supplies are wrestling with what that means for the electricity grid.

The uncertainty is on how fast customers will embrace EVs and where they may converge in the neighborhoods of a city.

The University of Windsor’s professor of civil engineering Rupp Carriveau, Director of the Institute of the School of Environmental Energy, said, “I don’t think the issue is about efficiency but delivery.”

“There could be lots of capacity, but they also require to gauge where the clustering of the EVs has taken place. You need this extensive knowledge, since the neighborhood transformer may not cope with it.

Windsor’s Enwin and London Hydro have tremendous capacity, the two most prominent electric utilities in southwestern Ontario. London Hydro recorded bandwidth utilization of 719 MW with daily average peaks of 600 MW.

Enwin had a total consumption of 650 megawatts in 2006, but the average daily levels are about 450 megawatts currently because some major car plants and other manufacturers were lost.

Jim Brown, Enwin’s deputy-president of hydro services, says: “In the short-to mid-phase, I believe we are in a better spot than several municipalities to capture more capacity

“We do agree that in the coming years, the increase in the ownership of electric vehicles will be steady. Several ideas of what could happen to us all are difficult to predict.

Carriveau noted that the transition to electric vehicles is one of the main aspects of this goal.

“The power grid is a problem,” said Carriveau.

“At both extremes of a relative scale, we have done a great deal of forecasting for utilities to predict what results are most probable. We wouldn’t want anyone to be captured flatfooted.

EVPLUG is a smart infrastructure designed to turn chargers into block nodes that permit the sharing of charging stations by public and private car owners. It also gives users knowledge about their usage and allows them to control charging loads and operate incentive programs.

Charging stations are 218 inside 15 km of Windsor, and 81 in London, based on chargehub.com.

Dilkens also claims that electrification will take into account all current constructions.

The municipality of Windsor requested the government to draw up an official plan recommending that all new buildings include charger rough-ins.

