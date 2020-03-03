In-vehicle Networking Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future 2017 – 2025

Global In-vehicle Networking Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The In-vehicle Networking market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).

The global In-vehicle Networking market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

The increasing vehicle production and increasing use of electronics in vehicles are primarily driving the in-vehicle networking market. The rising demand for advanced safety features, convenience, and comfort systems are also bolstering the market’s growth. In addition, increasing environmental concerns due to Co2 emissions from vehicles is also favoring the deployment of in-vehicle networking solutions.

Passenger cars are expected to be the dominant vehicle type segment in the near future. With the increasing demand for passenger cars, especially in countries such as China, the U.S., India, South Korea, Mexico, and Brazil, the demand for automotive semiconductor receives a boost. Passenger cars include hatchbacks, sedans, station wagons, multi-utility vehicles (MUVs), sports utility vehicle (SUVs), and vans. Passenger cars are the largest segment in the automotive industry, hence this segment is the most promising for the in-vehicle networking market.

The infotainment application segment is expected to gain momentum in the near future. The increasing complexities in automotive infotainment applications due to the demand for higher interaction between infotainment equipment and the vehicle is expected to favor the growth of infotainment application segment of the market.

However, factors such as price considerations from manufacturers of low-end cars and from emerging markets are restraining the growth of the in-vehicle networking market. Nevertheless, the rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles will benefit the growth of this market.

Global In-vehicle Networking Market: Regional Outlook

The global in-vehicle networking market can be analyzed with respect to the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific stands as a significant in-vehicle networking market due to the presence of several established automobile manufacturers and increased vehicle sales. While Asia Pacific stood as the leading region in the recent past, North America holds promise for the growth of the market and is expected to display the fastest growth in the near future. Traditionally, North America has an advanced automotive industry and the region displays a high demand for high-end cars with high semiconductor content.

Global In-vehicle Networking Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global in-vehicle networking market are NXP Semiconductor NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Xilinx Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Melexis Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ST Microelectronics NV, Atmel Corporation, and Elmos Semiconductor AG among others. Product development, partnerships, mergers, and collaborations are some of the growth strategies that top players in this market are focused on.

