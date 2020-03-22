Impregnating Resins Market Insight 2019-2026 Covered players: Elantas, Axalta, Von Roll Holdings, Hitachi Chemicals, Kyocera corporation, others

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global impregnating resins market was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.43 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. The study covers in-depth analysis of impregnating resins market and about the its usage.

Leading players in the Impregnating Resins market:

Elantas, Axalta, Von Roll Holdings, Hitachi Chemicals, Kyocera corporation, others

Key offerings of the Impregnating Resins report:

The global market is propelled by a number of key factors such as increasing demand for electricity, technological advancements in automotive industry largely electric generators and motors, growing popularity of smart grid technology. Increasing carbon emissions by vehicles across the globe has led to rise in the awareness of using electric automobiles.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Impregnating Resins market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Solventless

Solvent based

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Phenol formaldehyde

Urea formal dehyde

Melamine formaldehyde

Thermal Class (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Less than 130 ° Celsius

130° Celsius and 180 ° Celsius

More than 180 ° Celsius

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Motors

Generators

Automotive and electronic components

Home appliances

Transformers

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

