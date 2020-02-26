Imbruvica Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, Key Region And Segment Forecasts 2020 – 2025

Global Imbruvica Market report includes market drivers, opportunity and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global manufacturers. Imbruvica molecule binds Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) receptor in B-cells. It is used to treat various types of Leukemia and Lymphoma arising from B-cells.

The market research report on Imbruvica market evaluates the market demand, adoption rate and trending scenario for the period 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends and market forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report studies the current status and future prospects of the market at global as well as country level. The market is segmented on the basis of application and geography.

Imbruvica players in the United States include Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Pharmacyclics LLC (an AbbVie Company).

The global Imbruvica market is projected to witness significant growth, rising with a CAGR of 26.5% over the forecast period. The market is projected to reach USD 31,773.40 million by 2025. The emergence of novel cancer therapies and increasing approval of targeted therapies are the major factors demanding the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Imbruvica is used for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia, Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Chronic Graft-Versus-Host-Disease. In the U.S. Imbruvica is popularly used for all the above mentioned indications, however in rest of the countries worldwide Imbruvica is majorly used for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia. Thus, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 27.3% by 2025.

Patent battles for Imbruvica are currently trending in the global market. With this attempt Natco pharma in 2019, has filed ANDA against U.S. patent mentioning paragraph IV certification with the USFDA for the generic form of Imbruvica. Natco is confident enough to have filed ANDA at the first place, based on the ANDA filing dates. However, if a generic establishment is the first to file its ANDA with a Paragraph IV certification and successively conquers in a lawsuit nullifying the patent of the original organization, that generic establishment is granted a period of market uniqueness for180 days in the U.S. Natco has also planned to merge with Alvogen for co-development and marketing Imbruvica in the U.S. in 140 mg, 280 mg, 420 mg and 560 mg powers.

Key Segments of the Global Imbruvica Market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia

Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia

Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma

Chronic Graft-Versus-Host-Disease

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

U.S

Europe

India

Japan

China

Southeast Asia

Central & South America

Imbruvica is basically a cancer medicine which interferes the spread and growth of cancer cells in the human body. The medicine is specifically used to treat marginal zone lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, small lymphocytic lymphoma, waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Imbruvica is also used to treat graft-versus-host disease.

Imbruvica is also popularly known as Ibrutinib. It was created by a team of scientists at Celera Genomics. It is a mean compound that is used for study of BTK function. It joins the target to ideal for a reagent. This is generally ideal for drugs. In the year 2006 Pharmacyclics picked up Celera’s tiny molecules. This was during the way of obtaining an HDAC-focused program by Celera. The valuation of this is 2 million USD in cash and in terms of stock it is valued as USD 1 million.

