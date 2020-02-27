IMAGE-GUIDED RADIATION THERAPY MARKET KEY TRENDS 2020: BY ACCURAY INCORPORATED; IBA WORLDWIDE; BD; ISORAY INC. AND MEVION MEDICAL SYSTEMS & OTHERS

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-image-guided-radiation-therapy-market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the image-guided radiation therapy market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hitachi, Ltd.; Vision RT Ltd.; XinRay Systems; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; C-RAD; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; Elekta AB; Accuray Incorporated; IBA Worldwide; BD; Isoray Inc. and Mevion Medical Systems.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2018, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. announced that they had acquired humediQ, manufacturer of IDENTIFY. IDENTIFY is an imaging and motion management system for use in radiation therapy.
- In June 2016, Accuray Incorporated announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their “Radixact Treatment Delivery Platform”. The new delivery system is a significant innovation for the effective treatment in TomoTherapy Systems.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-image-guided-radiation-therapy-market
Market Drivers:
- Growing need for image-guided radiation therapy has been caused by the growing levels of cancer cases globally
- Advancements in technology and development resulting in innovative product launches; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Market Restraint:
- Complications and harms associated with this course of treatment such as damage caused to the surrounding tissue bodies that are in close proximity of the tumor; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Segmentation: Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market
By Type
(Soft-Tissue Imaging, Lung MRI, Simplifying Cardiac MRI, Simplifying MRI-Conditional Implant Scans, Silent MRI Scanning, Others),
Application
(Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others),
Technology
(Radiation-Based System, Non-Radiation Based System, Others),
Devices
(X-Ray CT, MRI, PET, Others),
End-Users
(Hospitals, Smart Cancer Centers, Research Institutes, Others),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-image-guided-radiation-therapy-market
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: [email protected]