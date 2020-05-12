Identity & Access Management Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Identity & Access Management Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Identity & Access Management Market was valued at USD 8.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.21% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Identity & Access Management market are listed in the report.

Microsoft Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies

Oracle Corporation

Dell Emc

IBM Corporation

Hitachi Id Systems

CA Technologies

Micro Focus (Netiq Corporation)

Centrify Corporation