ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market Impressive Growth :GEIPL- Barcode & RFID. SCANDIT, Honeywell International Inc, OMRON CORPORATION, Balluf INC., jadak among others

Global ID barcode reading in factory automation market is expected to reach USD 3,029.34 million by 2025 from USD 1,873.18 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.19% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Based on product type, the market is segmented into fixed mount barcode scanner, mobile computers barcode scanner, handheld scanner and stationary scanner and others
The key ID Barcode Readers In Factory Automation Market players Are ZIH Corp, Wasp Barcode Technologies, SATO America, LLC., Axicon Auto ID, Handheld Group, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., Rtscan Technology Limited, GEIPL- Barcode & RFID. SCANDIT, Honeywell International Inc, OMRON CORPORATION, Balluf INC., jadak among others
Key Points:ID Barcode Readers In Factory Automation Market
Cognex Corporation is going to dominate the global ID barcode readers in factory automation : ID barcode readers in factory automation market followed by Cognex Corporation, ZIH Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Datalogic S.p.a among others.
- The fixed mount barcode scanner segment is dominating the global ID barcode readers in factory automation market.
- RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Table Of Content:ID Barcode Readers In Factory Automation Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global ID Barcode Readers In Factory Automation Market Landscape
Part 04: Global ID Barcode Readers In Factory Automation Market Sizing
Part 05: Global ID Barcode Readers In Factory Automation Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Key Drivers: ID Barcode Readers In Factory Automation Market
Some of the major factors driving the market for global ID barcode readers in factory automation market are growing need for data accuracy and data storage, increasing adoption of barcodes in various industries
Market Segmentation: Global ID Barcode Readers In Factory Automation Market
- The global ID barcode reading in factory automation market is segmented based on product type into three notable segments as fixed mount barcode scanner ,mobile computers barcode scanner, handheld scanner and stationary scanner. In 2018, fixed mount barcode scanner is expected to dominate the ID barcode readers in factory automation market and growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
- The global ID barcode reading in factory automation market is segmented based on technology into nine notable segments; pen-type scanners, laser scanners CCD readings (charge coupled device), RFID (radio frequency identification) technology, camera-based readings, omnidirectional barcode scanners, and others. In 2018, RFID (radio frequency identification), technology ID barcode readers in factory automation is expected to dominate the ID barcode readers in factory automation market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
- The global ID barcode reading for factory automation market is segmented based on barcode type into two notable segments; 1D and 2D. In 2018, 2D is expected to dominate the ID barcode readers in factory automation market and growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
- The global ID barcode reading in factory automation is segmented based on vertical into eight notable segments; automotive, food & beverage, consumer electronic, oil & gas, pharmaceutical & medical, packaging, logistics and others In 2018, consumer electronic ID barcode readers in factory automation is expected to dominate the ID barcode readers in factory automation market with 37.97% highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
- The global ID barcode readers in factory automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market
- Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
