IBC Liners Market To Increase at Steady Growth Rate

In this report, XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the global IBC liners market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the IBC liners market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The study reveals the market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current IBC liners market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Report Description

This XploreMR report studies the global IBC liners market for the period 2018 – 2028. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global IBC liners market that gradually help transform global businesses.

The IBC liners market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the consumption of IBC liners, in the seven key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the IBC liners market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the IBC liners market have been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for IBC liners has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The IBC liners market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the IBC liners market. Secondary sources for data on IBC liners trade include Factiva, various bulk packaging associations, as well as company annual reports & publications.

The global IBC liners market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective of the market to the reader. It is then followed by a thorough definition of IBC liners and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of IBC liners as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the IBC liners market. Porter’s Analysis for the global IBC liners market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global IBC liners market, which includes XploreMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the IBC liners market.

On the basis of capacity, the IBC liners market has been segmented into up to 1,000 litres, 1,000 to 1,500 litres, and above 1,500 litres. Of these, the 1,000 litres to 1,500 litres segment is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR in the global IBC liners market. The material type considered in the IBC liners market study includes polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), EVOH, Aluminum foil, and others (PET, PVC etc.). Of these, the polyethylene (PE) segment accounts for the major share in the global IBC liners market due to ease in availability at cheaper cost. The polyethylene (PE) segment is further sub-segmented into low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). The thickness considered in the IBC liners market study includes up to 50 micron, 50 to 100 micron, 100 to 150 micron, and above 150 micron. Of these, the 50 to 100 micron segment accounts for the foremost share in the global IBC liners market. By content type, the IBC liners market is categorized into powder & granules and liquid segments. By filling technology, the IBC liners market is segmented as aseptic and non-aseptic. The end users of IBCs are food, beverages, chemicals, agricultural, pharmaceuticals, pain, inks, and dyes, and petroleum and lubricant industries.

The next section of the report highlights the IBC liners market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018-2028. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional IBC liners market for 2018-2028. The next section of the report highlights the IBC liners market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018-2028. The study investigates the market attractive analysis of the IBC liners market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Oceania. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional IBC Liners market for 2018-2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers of IBC liners and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the IBC liners market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the IBC liners market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand for IBC liners, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the IBC liners market and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of IBC liners globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total IBC liners market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the IBC liners market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the IBC liners market is also included in the report. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the IBC liners market.

The key manufacturers operating in the IBC liners market profiled in this report include – Bemis Company, Inc., Nittel GmbH & Co KG, Sealed Air Corporation, Arena Products, Inc., Qbig Packaging B.V., CDF corporation, Brambles Industries Limited, Composite Containers LLC, Peak Packaging Ltd., Paper Systems Inc., W. Stuart Smith Inc., Qingdao LAF Packaging Co., Ltd., Bycom Industries Pte Ltd., ILC Dover LP, LC Packaging international BV, Palmetto Industries, Bulk Lift International, Inc., Hanlon Solutions Resource, Inc., Multipac Pty. Ltd., and Freedom Manufacturing LLC. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global IBC liners market during 2018-2028.

Key Segments Covered in the IBC Liners Market

By Capacity

Up to 1,000 Litres

1,000 to 1,500 Litres

Above 1,500 Litres

By Material Type

Polyethylene

LDPE

LLDPE

Polyamide (PA)

Polypropylene (PP)

EVOH

Aluminum Foil

Others (PVC,PET)

By Thickness

Up to 50 micron

50 to 100 micron

100 to 150 micron

Above 150 micron

By Content Type

Powder & Granules

Liquid

By Filling Technology

Aseptic

Non-aseptic

By End-use

Food

Edible Oil

Dry Food

Beverages

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Chemicals

Specialty

Commodity

Paints, Inks, and Dyes

Agricultural

Pharmaceuticals

Biopharmaceuticals

Petroleum, Lubricants, and Others

Key Regions Covered in the IBC Liners Market

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

East Asia

Japan

South Korea

China

South Asia

Thailand

Indonesia

India

Malaysia

Rest of South Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Northern Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

