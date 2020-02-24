Hydroponics Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Hydroponics Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Hydroponics market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Hydroponics is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Hydroponics market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Hydroponics market.

Global Hydroponics Market was valued at USD 1.23billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.33billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2017 to 2025.

The main Companies operating in the Hydroponics Market are listed in the report.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Hydrofarm

Argus Control Systems

Hydrodynamics International

Heliospectra AB

Greentech Agro

Logiqs BV

American Hydroponics

General Hydroponics