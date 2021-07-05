Hydroponics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Hydroponics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Hydroponics Market was valued at USD 1.23billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.33billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Hydroponics market are listed in the report.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Hydrofarm

Argus Control Systems

Hydrodynamics International

Heliospectra AB

Greentech Agro

Logiqs BV

American Hydroponics

General Hydroponics