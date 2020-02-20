Hydrogen Storage Industry Tremendous Growth and Shares | Air Liquide, Linde plc, Praxair Technology, Inc., Worthington Industries, McPhy Energy S.A., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Hydrogen Storage Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Air Liquide, Linde plc, Praxair Technology, Inc., Worthington Industries, McPhy Energy S.A., Luxfer Holdings PLC, Hexagon Composites ASA, H Bank Technologies Inc., INOX Group, VRV S.p.A. Cella Energy Inc., American Elements, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, ATM GmbH, Hanwha Chemicals, Eutectix LLC, Pragma Industries, and Ilika Technologies Ltd., Hydrocell, Texaco Ovonic Hydrogen Systems L.L.C.and others.

Global hydrogen storage market is estimated to rise of USD 1150.64 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.2 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in usage of hydrogen storage tanks in transportation application, high demand of low emission fuels, ammonia and methanol.

Hydrogen Storage Market Trends | Industry Segment by Form (Physical Form, Material based Form), Type (Cylinder, Merchant/bulk, Onsite, On-board), End-User (Chemical, Oil refining, General industry, Transportation, Metal working), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Hydrogen storage is the technology for the enhancement and advancement of technology in applications including, stationary power, portable power, and transportation. It has its wide application in chemicals, metal working, general industrial, transportation, stationary power, portable power, and transportation. Rising demand for low emission fuels may act as the major driver in the growth of Hydrogen storage market. On the other side limited availability of hydrogen refueling infrastructure in developed economies may hamper the market.

Research Methodology: Global Hydrogen Storage Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry. The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Providence Asset Group, invested $3.5 million in hydrogen storage for renewables with researcher at UNSW Sydney. Propose of this to develop a first-of-its-kind hydrogen storage system that could be cheaper, safer renewable energy for home use

In April 2019, Researcher at Michigan university stated a program to develop hydrogen storage. This will eliminate the energy storage problem in vehicles by use of hydrogen storage

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for low emission fuels

Rise in demand for ammonia and methanol

Increased usage of hydrogen storage tanks in transportation application

Market Restraints:

Limited availability of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure in developed economies

Increasing Disposable Income

At the Last, Hydrogen Storage industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

