Hybrid Cloud Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2017-2025

Market Analysis:

The Global Hybrid Cloud Market was valued at USD 33.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 140.86 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Hybrid cloud is a cloud computing environment which uses a mix of on-premises, private cloud and third-party, public cloud services between the two platforms. Hybrid cloud is useful for highly changeable workloads. With hybrid cloud, an organization can maximize their efficiencies by employing public cloud services for all non-sensitive operations, only relying on a private cloud. Hybrid Cloud is highly scalable, cost efficient, flexible provides data security.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Need for Interoperability Between Cloud Services and Existing Systems

1.2 Increasing demand for Agile, Scalable, and Cost-effective Computing

1.3 Growing Number of Digital Applications

1.4 Increasing Rate of Analytics Sector

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing Workload Complexities in Hybrid Cloud

2.2 Less Awareness of Privacy and Data Protection

2.3 Concerns for Data Security

Market Segmentation:

The Global Hybrid Cloud Market is segmented on the basis of service model, type, verticals, organization size and region.

1. Global Hybrid Cloud Market, by Service Model:

1.1 Platform as a Service

1.2 Software as a Service

1.3 Infrastructure as a Service

2. Global Hybrid Cloud Market, by Type:

2.1 Solution

2.1.1 Disaster Recovery

2.1.2 Security

2.1.3 Cloud Management

2.1.4 Hybrid Hosting

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Managed Service

2.2.2 Professional Service

3. Global Hybrid Cloud Market, by Vertical:

3.1 Healthcare and life sciences

3.2 Manufacturing

3.3 Retail and consumer goods

3.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

3.5 Telecommunication and ITES

3.6 Government and public sector

3.7 Education

3.8 Others

4. Global Hybrid Cloud Market, by Organization Size:

4.1 Large Companies

4.2 Mid-sized Companies

4.3 Small Companies

5. Global Hybrid Cloud Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Dell, Inc.

2. AWS

3. Panzura

4. Cisco Systems Inc.

5. Vmturbo

6. EMC Corporation

7. Google, Inc.

8. Equinix Inc.

9. Rightscale, Inc.

10. Verizon Communications, Inc. (Terremark)

11. Terago Networks, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Hybrid Cloud Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

