HVDC Transmission Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market HVDC Transmission Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global HVDC Transmission market was valued at USD 7.52 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13.07 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the HVDC Transmission market are listed in the report.

ABB

Siemens AG

American Superconductor Corp.

General Electric

ATCO Electric

HVDC Technologies

Hitachi

C-Epri Electric Power Engineering Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Epcos

Toshiba Corporation