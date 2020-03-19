HVDC Cables Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2028

Assessment of the Global HVDC Cables Market

The recent study on the HVDC Cables market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the HVDC Cables market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the HVDC Cables market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the HVDC Cables market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current HVDC Cables market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the HVDC Cables market.

segmented as follows:

HVDC Cables Market, by Type

Mass Impregnated Cables

Extruded Cables

Others (including Oil-filled Cables and Superconducting Cables)

HVDC Cables Market, by Application

Overhead Line

Submarine

Underground

HVDC Cables Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

In terms of type, the extruded cables segment accounted for the major share of the global HVDC cables market in 2017

Overhead line is the commonly used application of HVDC cables, as it costs less and can be constructed quickly

China is the key country for HVDC cables, as it has built a large number of HVDC transmission lines and continues to build them at a rapid pace

Nexans Group is the first company to supply superconducting HVDC cables. The use of this type of HVDC cable is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Various countries are enacting new regulations to promote and accelerate the construction of underground cables

The global HVDC cables market is likely to expand at a medium pace, as various countries continue to develop the capability to adopt the HVDC technology

