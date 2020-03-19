HVDC Cables Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2028

Assessment of the Global HVDC Cables Market
The recent study on the HVDC Cables market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the HVDC Cables market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the HVDC Cables market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the HVDC Cables market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.
The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current HVDC Cables market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the HVDC Cables market.
Competitive Assessment
The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the HVDC Cables market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the HVDC Cables market across different geographies such as:
End-use Industry
The adoption pattern of the HVDC Cables across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:
segmented as follows:
HVDC Cables Market, by Type
- Mass Impregnated Cables
- Extruded Cables
- Others (including Oil-filled Cables and Superconducting Cables)
HVDC Cables Market, by Application
- Overhead Line
- Submarine
- Underground
HVDC Cables Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- In terms of type, the extruded cables segment accounted for the major share of the global HVDC cables market in 2017
- Overhead line is the commonly used application of HVDC cables, as it costs less and can be constructed quickly
- China is the key country for HVDC cables, as it has built a large number of HVDC transmission lines and continues to build them at a rapid pace
- Nexans Group is the first company to supply superconducting HVDC cables. The use of this type of HVDC cable is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.
- Various countries are enacting new regulations to promote and accelerate the construction of underground cables
- The global HVDC cables market is likely to expand at a medium pace, as various countries continue to develop the capability to adopt the HVDC technology
Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report
- Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
- Revenue growth of the HVDC Cables market over the assessment period
- Value chain analysis of prominent players in the HVDC Cables market
- Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the HVDC Cables market trajectory
- Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the HVDC Cables market
The report addresses the following queries related to the HVDC Cables market
- How have the production techniques evolved in recent years?
- How can the emerging players in the HVDC Cables market establish their foothold in the current HVDC Cables market landscape?
- The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- What is the projected value of the HVDC Cables market in 2019?
- How can the emerging players in the HVDC Cables market solidify their position in the HVDC Cables market?
