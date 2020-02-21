HVAC Equipment Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market HVAC Equipment Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global HVAC Equipment market was valued at USD 172.59 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 286.97 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.53% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=8368&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the HVAC Equipment market are listed in the report.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Samsung Electronics

Lennox International Ingersoll-Rand plc

United Technologies Corporation

Daikin Industries

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Carrier Corporation

LG Electronics Fujitsu Limited

Midea Group

Gree Electric Appliances

of Zhuhai