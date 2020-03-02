Hungary Smoking Tobacco, Market revenue strategy 2020 – Driving Factors, Sales and Revenue, etc

Hungary Smoking Tobacco, Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Hungary Smoking Tobacco, Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Hungary Smoking Tobacco, Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Smoking Tobacco in Hungary 2020 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Finish tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2029.

The Hungarian market for tobacco is in long-term decline, with the latest data placing volumes at 11,235 tons in 2019. This is 45% of their levels seen in 2009. This has been due to the combination of greater awareness about the negative health consequences of smoking and the rising prices caused by the increase of taxes on the duty paid smoking tobacco market.

– As of 2019, smoking tobacco sales have are at 11,235 tons. This is down 45% from levels seen in 2009.

– Retail prices of smoking tobacco have seen an increase as tax rates have been raised in Hungary.

– Poland is the largest source of imports for smoking tobacco, accounting for roughly 40% of all imports.

– BAT and Imperial are the two leading players in the market. They are closely followed by Japan Tobacco International and Phillip Morris International

