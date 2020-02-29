Humanized Mouse Model Market Industry Analysis Analysis 2019-2025

Global Humanized Mouse Model Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Humanized Mouse Model industry.

Trends and Opportunities

The progress of the global humanized mouse model market can be credited to the incessant support by the governments across the globe for research projects in the form of grants and investments, a significant upsurge in the amount of research projects concerning humanized mouse models, high R&D activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and the mounting adoption of personalized medicines. Based on type, the humanized mouse model market can be classified into cell-based and genetic humanized mouse model. The segment of genetic models is projected to hold for the leading share in the global humanized mouse model market until the end of the forecast period. The segment of cell-based models is likely to expand at a strong CAGR from 2017 to 2025 due to the cumulating number of applications of cell-based humanized mouse models. The cell-based mouse model segment can be further classified into PBMC, BLT humanized mouse, and CD34. In 2016, CD34 model held the dominating share in the global cell-based humanized mouse model market and also exhibited a strong CAGR.

Global Humanized Mouse Model Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to the significant rise in expenditure on R&D and biomedical research by several leading pharmaceutical companies, North America is expected to emerge as prominent region in the global humanized mouse model market in the near future. Asia Pacific is also expected to exhibit strong growth due to the growing focus on personalized medicines in China and rising investment by the governments of various countries in the region in the development of the life science sector and regenerative medicines.

Global Humanized Mouse Model Market: Vendor Landscape

The leading companies in the market include Horizon Discovery Group PLC, genOway S.A., Axenis S.A.S, ingenious targeting laboratory, HuMurine Technologies, Inc., Harbour Antibodies BV, and The Jackson Laboratory.

