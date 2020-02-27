Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market Forecasts to 2026-Featuring Accenture Plc , Adecco S.A. , Aon Hewitt LLC, Capita HR Solutions, Cielo, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., CGI Group Inc., Infosys BPO Ltd. , Intuit, Xerox, Genesys

Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) is a sustainable and competitive method to manage costs and allow a company’s core resources to focus on strategic initiatives rather than managing transactional activities in HR operations. This has enabled HR professionals in being more strategic people managers by outsourcing some of the administrative and operational tasks. Comprehensive Human Resource Outsourcing is achieved by offloading multiple processes and technologies such as benefits and payroll.

HR outsourcing (also known as HRO) is the process of sub-contracting human resources functions to an external supplier. Reviews of business processes have led many organisations to decide that it makes business sense to sub-contract some or all non-core activities to specialist providers. The process of human resource outsourcing is beneficial to many companies since this concept makes business processes very economical and efficient. Such factors drive the growth of human resource outsourcing market. Also, a lot of tedious training is required to have a separate operational HR department. Thus, business organizations prefer outsourcing as a solution. Such factors boost the market for human resource outsourcing.

Factors like loss of control over the staff, lack of flexibility restrains the organizations to adopt this outsourcing process. Also, this method prohibits the enterprise to maintain relationships with their employee, and it is also possible that the outsourced resource is not much benefit to the organization. Such factors hamper the growth of human resource outsourcing market.

COMPANY PROFILES are primarily based on public domain information including company:

• Accenture Plc (Ireland)

• Adecco S.A. (Switzerland)

• Aon Hewitt LLC (USA)

• Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (USA)

• Capita HR Solutions (UK)

• Cielo, Inc.

• Ceridian HCM, Inc. (USA)

• CGI Group Inc. (Canada)

• Empower Software Solutions, Inc. (USA)

• Fidelity Management and Research LLC (USA)

• General Outsourcing Co, Ltd. (Thailand)

• Genesys (USA)

• Hewlett-Packard Company (USA)

• Infosys BPO Ltd. (India)

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Payroll Outsourcing

• Benefits Administration Outsourcing

• Multiprocess Human Resource Outsourcing

• Recruitment Process Outsourcing

• Learning Services Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Other

