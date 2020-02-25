Human Identification Market 2020-2026 to Set New Growth Cycle || Leading Players are Thermo Fisher Scientific; Promega Corporation; Agilent Technologies Inc.

This Human Identification market research report consists of latest, comprehensive and most up-to-date market information and a precious data. Different types of charts and graphs are used in the report wherever applicable for the better understanding of complex information and data. In this fast-paced industry, market research or secondary research is the best way to collect information for business quickly. This Human Identification market research report serves a great purpose of better decision making with which business can be ahead of the competition. Market research analysis report is truly a backbone for every business that desire to thrive in the market.

Global human identification market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements currently underway in the market along with increased support from government authorities to organizations providing these services.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global human identification market are Thermo Fisher Scientific; QIAGEN; Promega Corporation; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; New England Biolabs; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Illumina, Inc.; LGC Limited; NMS Labs; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Hamilton Company; Eurofins Scientific, More Leading Players – PerkinElmer Inc.; Tecan Trading AG; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Ciro Manufacturing Corporation; Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation; Sorenson Forensics; DNA Diagnostics Center; INNOGENOMICS TECHNOLOGIES; PT&C Forensic Consulting Services P.A.; Genex Diagnostics Inc. and Bode Cellmark Forensics, Inc. Market Definition: Global Human Identification Market

Human identification is an application of life sciences branch which is used to analyze the DNA samples for forensic investigations and identification of individuals. Although, these services do not just help in creating a database of criminals, they also help in the identification of humans that have suffered in disasters, where the need for detecting their identity in a short space of time is important.

Segmentation: Global Human Identification Market

Human Identification Market: By Product & Service

Consumables

Services

Instruments

Software

Human Identification Market : By Technology

Capillary Electrophoresis

Microfluidics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Nucleic Acid Purification & Extraction

Automated Liquid Handling

Microarrays

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Rapid DNA Analysis

Others

Human Identification Market : By Application

Forensic Applications

Paternity Identification

Others

Human Identification Market : By End-User

Forensic Laboratories

Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutes

Human Identification Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Human Identification Market: In March 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that they had acquired IntegenX Inc. with the company focused on providing rapid DNA platform which is utilized in forensic application. The products available in the IntegenX Inc. products portfolio provide enhanced level of product offerings. In February 2017, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and Promega Corporation announced that they had entered into collaboration for the development and commercialization of capillary electrophoresis (CE) sequencer. This collaboration will lead to the formation of a new business which will deliver analyzing equipments capable of providing results from small samples at a relatively low cost in short periods of time. Competitive Analysis: Global Human Identification Market Global human identification market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of human identification market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Report range-

The report offers Human Identification Market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the Human Identification Market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Human Identification Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

