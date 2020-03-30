Human Identification Market 2016: Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2022

Human Identification refers to the processes involved in determining a person based on evidence by scientific approaches. The identification might be for personal purposes or for catching criminals.

The end-users of the human identification market are both the government bodies as well as the common man. The government bodies make use of the techniques available for crime detection purposes while the individual might use it for gene matching in applications like helping locate his/her long lost relatives.

Market Dynamics

The ever-increasing rate of crimes is propelling the growth of the global human Identification market. If the same trend continues for the coming future years, the number of forensic labs and research centers that crop up will increase multifold. The latest technology that has come up are the gene sequencing methods. This has decreased the time involved and increased the accuracy of tests when it comes to human identification. The market has seen an increase in demand when it comes to services requires and is predicted to grow constantly in the years to come.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented in terms of the various organizations it caters. This can be as varied from the academic institutions, the government organizations analyzing criminal activities and the research centers. Based on the application of the Human Identification techniques, the division can be primarily based on the forensic services offered by the market. The end user might seek it for various starkly different uses like from the paternity identification to the criminal record seeking sought by the investigative agencies.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

As of 2017, North America has seen the maximum growth in this sector. The European market and the Asian counterparts are slowly catching up on the trends. With the increasing investment in these ventures, hosting of various workshops and research conclaves together with an expanding population that complements the increasing criminal concerns, the interest of the various major private players and the Government to ply into this sector has increased multiple fold in Asia in the recent past.

Opportunities

The opportunities available related to this industry arise from the market demand of having more advanced techniques to detect criminals. Newer methods are developed every other day to meet the common man’s concern of not letting a criminal walk free and an innocent punished. There are multiple portals open for further development in this arena with further reduction in time of the process and the costs involved with the same major factors to ponder upon. As of now DNA analysis is the latest fad that is capturing the interests of the masses. This interest can be utilized in helping provide the public with more cost-effective instruments and means.

Key Players

The major players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Agilent Technologies and Illumina Inc.

