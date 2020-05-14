Human Centric Lighting Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018 – 2028

Human Centric Lighting Market: Introduction

Increasing prevalence of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) has increased the demand for its remedies. As a result, scientists, back in the late 20th century, owing to the continuous innovations in lighting technologies, introduced an advanced lighting concept called human centric lighting.

Human centric lighting is a lighting solution that intends on varying the Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), in harmony with CCT, for enhancing an individual’s well-being and health. The basic idea behind the solution is to mimic the effects and illuminance of natural sunlight for proliferating the melatonin and serotonin production in humans. High adoption of human centric lighting is witnessed in educational institutes and residents, especially in developed countries. In addition, introduction of smart technologies has led to the introduction of smart and connected human centric lighting systems as well.

The human centric lighting market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years and, is furthermore, expected to grow during the forecast period, especially in the healthcare industry.

Human Centric Lighting Market: Dynamics

The initiatives taken by the governments for the implementation of human centric lighting, in various regions such as Europe, is the prime factor expected to drive the growth of the global human centric lighting market. The increasing establishments of elderly homes, and increasing applications in the healthcare industry are the other factors also expected to impel the growth of the human centric lighting market, in terms of value. Besides, the advantages associated with human centric lighting such as positive health impact and reduced energy consumption are also expected to increase the adoption of human centric lighting. This as a result, is expected to further assist and drive the growth of the global human centric lighting, in terms of value.

However, issues such as lack of awareness across various developing and under developed regions/countries is expected to be the primary restraining factor for the growth of the global human centric lighting market.

Human Centric Lighting Market: Segmentation

The global human centric lighting market can be segmented on the basis of application and industry verticals.

Segmentation of the Human Centric Lighting Market by Application:

On the basis of application, the human centric lighting market can be segmented as:

Indoor

Outdoor

Out-of-the-above, the indoor segment accounted a high market share in 2017, in the global human centric lighting market.

Segmentation for Human Centric Lighting Market by Industry Vertical:

On the basis of industry vertical, the human centric lighting market can be segmented as:

Retail

Education

Residential

Healthcare

Marine and Aviation

Others

Of the above mentioned industry verticals, the healthcare segment is expected to hold a considerable share in the global human centric lighting market. Besides, the segment is expected to exhibit a high growth rate, during the forecast period, in the global human centric lighting market.

Human Centric Lighting Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the human centric lighting market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is expected to dominate the global human centric lighting market during the forecast period, owing to high presence of human centric lighting vendors and the governmental initiatives taken for the implementation of human centric lighting, in the region.

North America and Asia Pacific are expected to follow Europe in the global human centric lighting market. China is, however, expected to exhibit high growth rate during the forecast period. Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

Human Centric Lighting Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the human centric lighting market are :

Philips,

Glamox,

OSRAM,

TRILUX Lighting Ltd.,

Helvar,

Legrand,

SG Lighting, L

umentix

