Human Capital Management Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)

Human Capital Management Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Human Capital Management is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Human Capital Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Human Capital Management Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Competitive Dynamics

The global human capital management market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Workday, Inc, Infor, Inc., SAP SE, Epicor Software Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Ultimate Software Group, Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Paycor, Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., Paylocity Corporation, Sage Group plc. and Paychex, Inc

The human capital management markethas been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: GlobalHuman Capital Management Market

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

Large Enterprises

By Solution

Software Suite Standalone Acquisition Recruitment Training Evaluation Management Time & Attendance Management Payroll & Compensation Management Compliance Management Optimization Employee Benefits Management Portal/employee self-service Service



By Industry

Banking Financial Services & Insurance

IT & Telecom

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Hospitality)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the human capital management market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



