How Atrial Fibrillation Market Development is Changing Business Needs?

The Atrial Fibrillation Market is estimated to reach USD 14.68 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of chronic heart diseases such as hypertension, obesity, and diabetes are leading to rising heart problems along with technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a kind of cardiac arrhythmia that is caused by unusual electrical activities in the atria. It can persist with no symptoms, but most common signs connected with it are palpitations, fainting, and chest pain.

Leading players in the Atrial Fibrillation market:

Abbott Laboratories, Atricure Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Microport Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosense Webster, Inc., St. Jude medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardiofocus, Inc., Biotitic Se & Co. Kg, Inc., Carima, Inc., Ncontact, Inc., and Agricore, Inc.

AF is confirmed by an electrocardiogram which presents an absence of the P wave and variable rate of ventricular contractions. These irregularities of the sino-atrial node in the regular cardio-electric impulses are the result of intervention from uncontrolled electric impulses causing from roots of pulmonary veins, consequently leading to the conduction of an irregular heartbeat. The most common type of arrhythmia is known as atrial fibrillation, according to WHO. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as hyperthyroidism, mitral stenosis, high blood pressure, pneumonia, pulmonary embolus, and obesity are one of the most significant triggering factors responsible for the high predominance of this disorder.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Atrial Fibrillation market on the basis of boiler type, fuel type, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

EP Ablation Catheters

Cardiac Monitors or Implantable Loop Recorder

EP Diagnostic Catheter

Mapping and Recording Systems

Access Devices

Intracardiac Echocardiography

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

EP Ablation

Diagnostic

Surgical

By End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

