Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market is poised to achieve continuing growth During Forecast Period 2020-2026

Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 32,079.05 million to an estimated value of USD 53,050.82 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for hybrid operating room is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions business research report assesses the current as well as future performance of the market, and also brand-new trends in the market. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. In this market report, a section for the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the global market has also been covered. The market data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market are

Stryker,

Hill-Rom Services Inc.,

SKYTRON,

STERIS plc.,

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,

Getinge AB,

GENERAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Smiths Medical, Inc.,

Mizuho OSI,

STORZ MEDICAL AG,

BD,

DXC Technology Company,

Allscripts,

Omnicell, Inc.,

NEXUS AG,

Surgical Information Systems,

Olympus Corporation.

Market Drivers

Increasing ageing population is driving the growth of this market

Rising cases of chronic disease is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High cost the operating room instruments is restraining the growth of this market

Excessive competition among manufacturer is another factor restraining the growth.

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Manufacturers

Market Size by Type

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Segmentation: Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market

By Product Type

Anesthesia and Respiratory Device

Anesthesia Systems

Patient Warmers

Ventilators

Patient Monitoring

Surgical Imaging Displays

Movable Imaging Displays

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Surgical Equipment

Electrical Surgical Units

Handheld Surgical Instruments

Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Surgical Booms

Others

Microscopes

Endoscopes

Operating Room Integration Systems

By End-Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Olympus announced the launch of their new EasySuite 4K which is a new generation OR integration system. It is specially designed to help the clinicians so that they can connect easily with the endemic and impervious visual insights. This new solution has ability to capture and view image across the care and will help the clinicians to improve their productivity and will also enhance patient’s experience.

In April 2017, Cardinal Health announced that they are going to acquire Medtronic’s medical supplies business. This acquisition will help the company to get access to the Medtronic’s products in the patients care, nutrient insufficiency and deep vein thrombosis categories. This will also help the company to expand their portfolio in operating room and will help them to provide better facilities to their patients.

