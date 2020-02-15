Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market – Industry Size, Share and Forecast to 2026| Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., McKesson Corp.

Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Latest Research Report 2020:

Los Angeles, United State- QY Research has published a latest and most trending report on Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market offers detailed value chain assessment, comprehensive study on market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities, recent trends, and industry performance analysis. Furthermore, it digs deep into critical aspects of key subjects such as market competition, regional growth, and market segmentation so that readers could gain a sound understanding of the global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market.

The global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025

Top Key Players of the Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market are: Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., McKesson Corp., Siemens Healthcare Ltd, Agfa Healthcare Corp., Allscripts, Healthcare Solutions Inc., Computer Program and Systems Inc., CompuGroup Medical AG, GE Healthcare, Keane Care Inc, Medical Information Technology Inc,

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Major Classification are follows:

HMIS

HCIS

GMIS



Major Application are follows:

Information Service

Payment

Others



Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents:

Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Hospital Information Systems (HIS)

1.1 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market by Type

1.3.1 HMIS

1.3.2 HCIS

1.3.3 GMIS

1.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Information Service

1.4.2 Payment

1.4.3 Others

2 Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2018 and 2019)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Cerner Corp.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Epic Systems Corp.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 McKesson Corp.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Siemens Healthcare Ltd

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Agfa Healthcare Corp.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Allscripts

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Healthcare Solutions Inc.

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Computer Program and Systems Inc.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 CompuGroup Medical AG

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 GE Healthcare

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Keane Care Inc

3.12 Medical Information Technology Inc

4 Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Hospital Information Systems (HIS) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Hospital Information Systems (HIS)

5 North America Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

6 Europe Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

7 China Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

9 Central & South America Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size (Value) by Type (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

12 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Dynamics

12.1 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Opportunities

12.2 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

