Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2026 | Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Hosiery (Women and Men) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Hosiery (Women and Men) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Hosiery (Women and Men) market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Hosiery (Women and Men) industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth, LVMH, Golden Lady, Iconix Brand Group, Inc, L Brands, Wolford, Donna Karan, CSP International SpA, Trerè Innovation, Sculptz, Inc., Langsha Group, Mengna, Fenli, Bonas, Naier, Jasan Group, Danjiya, Qingyi ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Hosiery (Women and Men) is garments worn directly on the feet and legs. Most hosiery garments are made by knitting methods. Modern hosiery is usually tight-fitting by virtue of stretchy fabrics and meshes. Older forms include binding to achieve a tight fit.

The world economic recovery situation is complicated, a slowdown in China, but little impact on the sock industry, especially cotton socks industry. Chinese sock exports continued to show growth year after year, mainly due to the socks apparel industry as accessories, the price is relatively low, not much pressure on consumer spending; at the same time, the economic downturn that will have a “red mouth “” effect, but increased in the low-end consumer .

Hosiery industry has a huge consumer market. Europe is the largest market of Hosiery, followed by the United States, which occupies more than 40 per cent.

Comparing several markets shows that more and more Hosiery consumed in Europe is from import, Americas` market Prefer low-quality socks, low price requirements; mainly rely on imports, mainly synthetic fibers hosiery, and Japan is the world’s highest quality requirements of hosiery countries , demand is very huge .

Hosiery (Women and Men) industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Gildan , accounting for 3.12% production market share in volume in 2014 and 3.13% in value，followed by Hanesbrands and Kayser-Roth. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Hosiery (Women and Men) has been made a lot of progress and the overall consumption level of quality will also be improved. But as after TPP agreement, Chinese exports of Hosiery (Women and Men) will face a very serious test.

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Hosiery (Women and Men) brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Hosiery (Women and Men) field.

The global Hosiery (Women and Men) market was 35000 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 51300 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2019 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Hosiery (Women and Men) market:

Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth, LVMH, Golden Lady, Iconix Brand Group, Inc, L Brands, Wolford, Donna Karan, CSP International SpA, Trerè Innovation, Sculptz, Inc., Langsha Group, Mengna, Fenli, Bonas, Naier, Jasan Group, Danjiya, Qingyi

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Hosiery (Women and Men) market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Hosiery (Women and Men), and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Hosiery (Women and Men) market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Hosiery (Women and Men) market?

✒ How are the Hosiery (Women and Men) market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Ship socks

Short socks

stockings

Tights

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Adult men

Adult women

Children

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Hosiery (Women and Men) industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Hosiery (Women and Men) industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Hosiery (Women and Men) industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Hosiery (Women and Men) industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Hosiery (Women and Men) industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Hosiery (Women and Men) industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Hosiery (Women and Men) industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Hosiery (Women and Men) industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Hosiery (Women and Men) markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Hosiery (Women and Men) market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Hosiery (Women and Men) market.

Table of Contents

1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Overview

1.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Overview

1.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ship socks

1.2.2 Short socks

1.2.3 stockings

1.2.4 Tights

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Hosiery (Women and Men) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Gildan

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Gildan Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Hanesbrands

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Hanesbrands Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Kayser-Roth

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Kayser-Roth Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 LVMH

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 LVMH Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Golden Lady

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Golden Lady Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Iconix Brand Group, Inc

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 L Brands

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 L Brands Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Wolford

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Wolford Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Donna Karan

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Donna Karan Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 CSP International SpA

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 CSP International SpA Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Trerè Innovation

3.12 Sculptz, Inc.

3.13 Langsha Group

3.14 Mengna

3.15 Fenli

3.16 Bonas

3.17 Naier

3.18 Jasan Group

3.19 Danjiya

3.20 Qingyi

4 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Hosiery (Women and Men) Application/End Users

5.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Segment by Application

5.1.1 Adult men

5.1.2 Adult women

5.1.3 Children

5.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Forecast

6.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Ship socks Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Short socks Gowth Forecast

6.4 Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecast in Adult men

6.4.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecast in Adult women

7 Hosiery (Women and Men) Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

