Hosiery (Women and Men) Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Hosiery (Women and Men) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Hosiery (Women and Men) industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Hosiery (Women and Men) growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Hosiery (Women and Men) industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Hosiery (Women and Men) industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Hosiery (Women and Men) Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth, LVMH, Golden Lady, Iconix Brand Group, Inc, L Brands, Wolford, Donna Karan, CSP International SpA, Trerè Innovation, Sculptz, Inc., Langsha Group, Mengna, Fenli, Bonas, Naier, Jasan Group, Danjiya, Qingyi with an authoritative status in the Hosiery (Women and Men) Market.

Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

The world economic recovery situation is complicated, a slowdown in China, but little impact on the sock industry, especially cotton socks industry. Chinese sock exports continued to show growth year after year, mainly due to the socks apparel industry as accessories, the price is relatively low, not much pressure on consumer spending; at the same time, the economic downturn that will have a “red mouth “” effect, but increased in the low-end consumer .

Hosiery industry has a huge consumer market. Europe is the largest market of Hosiery, followed by the United States, which occupies more than 40 per cent.

Comparing several markets shows that more and more Hosiery consumed in Europe is from import, Americas` market Prefer low-quality socks, low price requirements; mainly rely on imports, mainly synthetic fibers hosiery, and Japan is the world’s highest quality requirements of hosiery countries , demand is very huge .

Hosiery (Women and Men) industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Gildan , accounting for 3.12% production market share in volume in 2014 and 3.13% in value，followed by Hanesbrands and Kayser-Roth. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Hosiery (Women and Men) has been made a lot of progress and the overall consumption level of quality will also be improved. But as after TPP agreement, Chinese exports of Hosiery (Women and Men) will face a very serious test.

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Hosiery (Women and Men) brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Hosiery (Women and Men) field.

This report covers leading companies associated in Hosiery (Women and Men) market:

Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth, LVMH, Golden Lady, Iconix Brand Group, Inc, L Brands, Wolford, Donna Karan, CSP International SpA, Trerè Innovation, Sculptz, Inc., Langsha Group, Mengna, Fenli, Bonas, Naier, Jasan Group, Danjiya, Qingyi

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Ship socks

Short socks

stockings

Tights

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Adult men

Adult women

Children

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Hosiery (Women and Men) markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Hosiery (Women and Men) market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Hosiery (Women and Men) market.

Table of Contents

1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Overview

1.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Overview

1.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ship socks

1.2.2 Short socks

1.2.3 stockings

1.2.4 Tights

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Hosiery (Women and Men) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Gildan

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Gildan Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Hanesbrands

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Hanesbrands Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Kayser-Roth

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Kayser-Roth Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 LVMH

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 LVMH Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Golden Lady

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Golden Lady Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Iconix Brand Group, Inc

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 L Brands

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 L Brands Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Wolford

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Wolford Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Donna Karan

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Donna Karan Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 CSP International SpA

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 CSP International SpA Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Trerè Innovation

3.12 Sculptz, Inc.

3.13 Langsha Group

3.14 Mengna

3.15 Fenli

3.16 Bonas

3.17 Naier

3.18 Jasan Group

3.19 Danjiya

3.20 Qingyi

4 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Hosiery (Women and Men) Application/End Users

5.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Segment by Application

5.1.1 Adult men

5.1.2 Adult women

5.1.3 Children

5.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Forecast

6.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Ship socks Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Short socks Gowth Forecast

6.4 Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecast in Adult men

6.4.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecast in Adult women

7 Hosiery (Women and Men) Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

