Horticulture Lighting Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Horticulture Lighting Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Horticulture Lighting Market was valued at USD 2.55 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.62 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.40% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6458&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=007

The main companies operating in the Horticulture Lighting market are listed in the report.

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Gavita Holland B.V.

GE Lighting (GE Lighting + Current)

OSRAM (Opto Semiconductors)

Agrolux

Heliospectra

Hortilux Schreder B.V.

Lumileds

PARsource

Illumitex

Hubbell

Maxigrow

Bridgelux

Eye Hortilux