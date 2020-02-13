Horizontal Direction Drilling Market 2019 2025 Current Trends, Demand, Features, Top Players, Key Statistics and Business Development Opportunity

The global horizontal directional drilling market size is projected to be valued at USD 27.3 billion by 2025. The methods and gears used in the process of horizontal directional drilling (HDD) are a value addition of the oil & gas drilling industry. The mechanisms used in HDD are related to the oil drilling with the chief difference being that an oil rig uses vertical mast whereas the HDD uses inclined ramp.

Key players in the field of horizontal directional drilling include,

Sandvik AB, Herrenknecht AG, Toro, XCMG Group, Vermeer, American Augers Inc, Jiangsu Goodeng Engineering Machinery Assembling CO., LTD, Prime Drilling GmbH, Ditch Witch, SchlumBerger, Halliburton, and Baker Huges. At present, U.S. leads the global HDD market owing to the presence of market giants such as Vermeer Corporation and Ditch Witch. However, these companies are facing fierce competition from Chinese manufacturers.

The report offers a broad overview of the global HDD industry. The study comprises comprehensive datasets that include market sizing, segmentation, and regional analysis. The market estimates is provided from 2015-2025 and 2018 is considered as the base year of estimation.

Pilot hole operations for both the HDD and oil well drilling are similar. Downhole tools & drill pipes in HDD and oil well drilling are generally compatible with each other hence can be interchanged. Throughout the operation drilling fluid is used to stabilize the hole, transport drilled spoil, and reduce friction. Because of these resemblances HDD process is generally referred as drilling and not boring.

Horizontal directional drilling (HDD) is a trenchless method that has a very minimal impact while installing utilities. HDD can be utilized with various pipe materials polyethylene, PVC, ductile iron, polypropylene, and steel. HDD allows installation without the excavation of soil hence it has minimal environmental impact and at the same time it reduces the cost and time of drilling.

Technological advancement in the field of drilling have allowed the energy industry to reach new sources of natural gas and oil to meet increasing demand across the globe. New drilling technologies have lower greenhouse gas emission and have also helped reduce the environmental impact. For instance, HDD is likely to result in nearly 70% lower greenhouse gas emission in comparison to traditional drilling.

Major players across the globe such as Ditch Witch, Baker Huges and SchlumBerger are stating that technology development in the field of drilling will play a serious role in the drilling industry since it enables reach to tough or isolated locations. HDD is also valuable in the development of challenged reservoir along with the detection of new resources that earlier were not profitable to produce.

For instance, HDD first took pace by early 1980s owing to the need of more sophisticated technologies that were already available in the market. Initially oil & gas was the only sector for the HDD application, however during 1990s HDD saw an optimistic market expansion in the field of telecommunication and was largely used in U.S. to install fibre optic cables.

This trend of utilizing HDD in areas other than oil & gas has been showing an optimistic growth in developing economies such as India, China, UK, Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Saudi Arabia, etc. Future of the HDD is expected to be in the hands of fibre optic and telecommunication along with other underground utilities such as gas, water, and sewer networks.

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Onshore

Offshore

Rig Size Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Small

Medium

Heavy

End-Use Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Telecommunication

Oil & gas

Utilities

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

