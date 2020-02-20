Home Textile Market Outlook and Forecasted Analysis Through 2026

“

Home Textile Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Home Textile market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Home Textile Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Home Textile industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Home Textile growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Home Textile industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Home Textile industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Home Textile Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Shaw Industries, Mohawk, Welspun India Ltd, Springs Global, Sunvim, Luolai Home Textile, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Fuanna, Shuixing Home Textile, Mendale Home Textile, Loftex, American Textile, Evezary, Shandong Weiqiao, Beyond Home Textile, Zucchi, GHCL, Veken Elite, Violet Home Textile, Sheridan, WestPoint Home, Franco Manufacturing, Yunus, Lucky Textile, Tevel, Dohia with an authoritative status in the Home Textile Market.

Global Home Textile Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

China is the largest supplier of Home Textile, with a production value market share nearly 28.96% and sales revenue market share nearly 22.19% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while North America region is the largest consumption region.

Developing economies such as China and India continue to be the major exporters while developed economies such as US and Europe continued to be the major importers of Home Textile.

The second place is North America, with the production value market share of 19.58% and sales revenue market share of 30.76% in 2015. Europe is another important market of Home Textile, enjoying 15.87% production value market share and 27.79% sales revenue market share in 2015.

The Home Textiles product basically includes terry towels, bed sheets, top of the beds, curtains, pillows cases, rugs, carpets etc used for home furnishings. Bedding is the largest segment of home textiles with a production value market share of 38.37% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Home Textile industry will still be a steady energetic industry. Sales of Home Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

This report covers leading companies associated in Home Textile market:

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Bedding

Curtain & Blind

Carpet

Towel

Kitchen Linen

Blanket

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Family Used

Commercial Used

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Home Textile markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Home Textile market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Home Textile market.

