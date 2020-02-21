Home Services Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Home Services Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Home Services Market was valued at USD 281.65 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 18.91% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 1,133.40 Billion by 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Home Services market are listed in the report.

Amazon (Amazon Home Service)

Yelp Househappy

Angie’s List

HomeServe USA

IAC (Home Adviser)

Serviz.com

Housejoy