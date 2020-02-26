Home Audio Equipment Market: What will restrict growth globally? | LG, Sony, Panasonic

”

Home Audio Equipment Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Home Audio Equipment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Home Audio Equipment Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Home Audio Equipment market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Home Audio Equipment Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles LG, Sony, Panasonic, Bose, Yamaha, Harman, Onkyo (Pioneer), VIZIO, Samsung, D+M Group (Sound United), VOXX International, Nortek, Creative Technologies, EDIFIER .

Summary

Home audio equipment is audio electronics intended for home entertainment use, such as shelf stereos and surround sound receivers. Home audio generally is a series of accessory equipment, which may be intended to enhance or replace standard equipment, such as standard TV speakers. Since surround sound receivers, which are primarily intended to enhance the reproduction of a movie, are the most popular home audio device, the primary field of home audio is home cinema.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to The global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Home Audio Equipment market was 9740 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 12800 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2020 and 2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Home Audio Equipment Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

This report covers leading companies associated in Home Audio Equipment market:

LG, Sony, Panasonic, Bose, Yamaha, Harman, Onkyo (Pioneer), VIZIO, Samsung, D+M Group (Sound United), VOXX International, Nortek, Creative Technologies, EDIFIER

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Home Audio Equipment industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Home Audio Equipment industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Home Audio Equipment industry.

– Different types and applications of Home Audio Equipment industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Home Audio Equipment industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Home Audio Equipment industry.

– SWOT analysis of Home Audio Equipment industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Home Audio Equipment industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Home theatre in-a-box (HTiB)

Home audio speakers & soundbar

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Use for TVs

Use for Computers

Other

Home Audio Equipment Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Home Audio Equipment markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Home Audio Equipment market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Home Audio Equipment market.

Table of Contents

1 Home Audio Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Home Audio Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Home Audio Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Home theatre in-a-box (HTiB)

1.2.2 Home audio speakers & soundbar

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Home Audio Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Home Audio Equipment Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Home Audio Equipment Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Home Audio Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Home Audio Equipment Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Home Audio Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Home Audio Equipment Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Home Audio Equipment Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Home Audio Equipment Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Home Audio Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Home Audio Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home Audio Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Home Audio Equipment Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Home Audio Equipment Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 LG

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Home Audio Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 LG Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Sony

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Home Audio Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Sony Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Panasonic

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Home Audio Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Panasonic Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Bose

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Home Audio Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Bose Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Yamaha

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Home Audio Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Yamaha Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Harman

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Home Audio Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Harman Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Onkyo (Pioneer)

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Home Audio Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Onkyo (Pioneer) Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 VIZIO

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Home Audio Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 VIZIO Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Samsung

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Home Audio Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Samsung Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 D+M Group (Sound United)

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Home Audio Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 D+M Group (Sound United) Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 VOXX International

3.12 Nortek

3.13 Creative Technologies

3.14 EDIFIER

4 Home Audio Equipment Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Home Audio Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Home Audio Equipment Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Home Audio Equipment Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Home Audio Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Home Audio Equipment Application/End Users

5.1 Home Audio Equipment Segment by Application

5.1.1 Use for TVs

5.1.2 Use for Computers

5.1.3 Other

5.2 Global Home Audio Equipment Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Home Audio Equipment Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Home Audio Equipment Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Home Audio Equipment Market Forecast

6.1 Global Home Audio Equipment Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Home Audio Equipment Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Home Audio Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 Global Home Audio Equipment Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Home Audio Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Home Audio Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Home Audio Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Home Audio Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Home Audio Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Home Audio Equipment Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Home Audio Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2026)

6.3.2 Home theatre in-a-box (HTiB) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Home audio speakers & soundbar Gowth Forecast

6.4 Home Audio Equipment Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Home Audio Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2026)

6.4.2 Global Home Audio Equipment Forecast in Use for TVs

6.4.3 Global Home Audio Equipment Forecast in Use for Computers

7 Home Audio Equipment Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Home Audio Equipment Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Home Audio Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

