Home Appliances Market 2020 Global Size, Segments, Regional Study, Growth and Trends Forecast to 2025

The global home appliances market is expected to maintain steady growth with the enhanced disposable income levels in a number of countries, mounting middle-class economy, surge in labor costs, busier lifestyles, and the availability of a range of home appliances at competitive prices. With home appliance market trends like rapid digitalization that encouraged consumers to be tech-savvy and strengthen their technical knowledge regarding benefits of modern appliances. Evolution of smart appliances has helped proliferating smart appliances, which can be connected to the end-user’s smartphone and examined remotely. Manufacturers are using connectivity as a differentiating feature, for instance Bluetooh, ZigBee and Wi-Fi are more incorporated in tablets and smartphones at present. This penetration of technology in appliances has advanced consumers convenience.

Asia-Pacific is growing at rapid speed for smart appliances. Developed countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and Japan are anticipated to register a higher growth in the sales of smart appliances owing to rising labor costs and energy, greater awareness about smart integrated appliances and smart cities, higher purchasing power of consumers. China has highest demand for air conditioners across the globe backed by favoring government policies that encouraged use of energy-saving appliances

The home appliance market is segmented based on user application, types, product structure, fuel type, and geography. Based on Type, the segmentation includes Cooking appliance, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Others. On the basis of User Application, the classification includes Commercial and Household. By Fuel Type, the classification extends into Electricity, Cooking gas and other. Further, on the basis of structure, it includes Built-in and Free stand.

As a key strategy, most of the manufacturers have adopted product launch and acquisition for developing their companies. Acquisition facilitate players to exchange technological requirements for already existing products and upcoming products. Electrolux acquired professional dishwashers – Shanghai Veetsan Commercial Machinery Co. Ltd. in February 2015 with a motive to enhance product positioning in China. Home appliances majorly includes coffee machines, refrigerators and freezers, recording devices, air conditioners, heaters, television and washing machines/ dryers. Prominent players of global home appliances are Blendtec, Hamilton Beach Brands, Meyer Corporation, Proctor Silex, Russell Hobbs Inc., Philips, Haier, Braun Company, BPL Group, Krups, Kitchen Aid, Zojirushi Corporation, Brother Industries and Tiger Corporation.

