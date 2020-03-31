HIV Therapeutic & Preventive Vaccines Market 2016: Industry Innovative Growth with SWOT Analysis and Forecast-2022

One of the leading infectious disease, HIV is taking a huge death toll across the globe, surpassing malaria and TB. Therapeutic HIV vaccines are designed for patients who have HIV with the aim to improve the body’s immune response to the disease. Preventive HIV vaccine is given to people who are not suffering from HIV, with the aim of preventing HIV infection in the future. Currently, there are no therapeutic and preventive HIV vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but research is under way. Therapeutic HIV vaccines are required to slack down the progression rate of HIV infection and to eliminate the need for antiretroviral therapy (ART) while still keeping undetectable levels of HIV. Also, therapeutic HIV vaccines will be utilized as part of a larger strategy to eliminate all HIV from the body.

Market Dynamics

The Preventive and Therapeutic Vaccine Market is expected to experience high growth in the forecasted period due to various factors such as an increase in the number of infected population, expansion of research and development funding for HIV vaccines, rise in the government spending for vaccine development, introduction of faster vaccine development technologies, and improvements in vaccine design. However, the stringent regulations for the approval of vaccines, complexity associated with research studies and low success rate in clinical trials for therapeutics hamper the market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The market for Preventive and Therapeutic Vaccine is segmented on the basis of technology type and phase of research. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into toxoid, live attenuated, conjugate, recombinant, and inactivated & subunit. The conjugate vaccines have the largest market share due to massive government support for vaccine development and rising investments in R&D. In terms of phase of research, the market is classified into Preclinical, Clinical, Phase I, II, III, IV etc.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Preventive and Therapeutic Vaccine Market has enormous market opportunities around the world. Currently, U.S. enjoys the major market share because of the presence of large pharmaceutical industry base, best-in-class healthcare infrastructure, and high spending on healthcare by the citizens. The presence of advanced and active R&D establishment further fuel the growth. Europe is the second largest market after North America. Research, Development and Innovation conducted by various MNCs in the field of vaccine production are advantages for this region.

Key Players

The Global Preventive and Therapeutic Vaccine Market is mainly controlled by firms such as Pfizer, Merck, Sanofi, Novartis, Profectus Biosciences, Antigen Express, Bionor Pharmaceuticals, Celldex Therapeutics, Glaxo Smith Kline, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Crucell Pharmaceutical, AlphaVax, FIT Biotech among others. An Increase in the prevalence of diseases in children and adults will generate demand for more preventive vaccine in coming years, providing market opportunities to these firms.

