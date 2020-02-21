High-Throughput Screening Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market High-Throughput Screening Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global High Throughput Screening Market was valued at USD 14.61 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 26.38 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.68 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the High-Throughput Screening market are listed in the report.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Perkinelmer

Tecan Group

Axxam S.P.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck Group

Hamilton Company