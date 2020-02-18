High Protein Based Foods Industry – Riding on Regulatory and Change in Consumer Preferences

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global High Protein Based Foods Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Glanbia Nutritionals (United States), GSK (United Kingdom), Abbott Nutrition (United States), PepsiCo (United States), Clif Bar & Company (United States), Coca-Cola (United States), Universal Nutrition (United States) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 20219-2025.

Summary:

Global High Protein Based Foods Market Overview:

The global High Protein Based food market is expected to boost global demand due to rising awareness about a healthy and fit lifestyle across the world. High-protein and high-energy sports drinks, which are effective sources of electrolytes, are mainly consumed by athletes, bodybuilders, and other sportspersons. The gradual shift in preference for natural and herbal products is one of the major factors driving this market’s growth. Furthermore, the expansion of distribution channels will help to boost global market demands. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Glanbia Nutritionals (United States), GSK (United Kingdom), Abbott Nutrition (United States), PepsiCo (United States), Clif Bar & Company (United States), Coca-Cola (United States), Universal Nutrition (United States), Champion Performance (United States), Midsona Group (Sweden) and General Nutrition Centers (United States).

On the basis of geography, the market of High Protein Based Foods has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). North America region held largest market share in the year 2018. Europe on the other hand stood as second largest market due to the presence of key companies into the region and high technological advancement. If we see Market by Distribution Channel, the sub-segment I.e. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets will boost the High Protein Based Foods market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

Growing Awareness about Healthy and Fit Lifestyle

Increasing Demand From Sports Drinks

Market Trend:

Growing Popularity of Packaged Foods across the World

Increasing Demand due to Online Availability

Restraints:

Volatile Raw Material Prices

Opportunities:

Change in the Preference of Consumers from High Protein Based Foods

Growth in Food & Beverage Industry in Asia-Pacific

Challenges:

Stringent Government Regulations of Food Products

Major Market Developments:

On 11th October 2018, Glanbia plc, the global nutrition group, has signed an agreement with the owners of KSF Holdings LLP and HNS Intermediate Corporation who collectively own SlimFast and other brands, to acquire such entities for USD 350 million.

On 17th April 2018, Abbott Nutrition has launched Ensure® Max Protein a 150-calorie nutrition drink with 30 grams of high-quality protein and 1 gram of sugar to help adults kick-start their health goals.

The global high protein based food market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The global market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large vendors that compete on the basis of factors such as price, quality, innovation, and distribution. The increasing competition in the market may lead to companies reducing their product prices.

Target Audience:

High Protein Based Foods Providers, Government Agencies, Managed Service Providers and Others

Major Objectives Focused through this Study:

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global High Protein Based Foods market on the basis of product [High-Protein Sports Drinks, Protein-Rich Packaged Foods, High Protein Supplements and Other] , application [Foods & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Animal Feed], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the High Protein Based Foods market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the High Protein Based Foods industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Ultimate Nutrition (United States) and Science in Sport (United Kingdom).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the High Protein Based Foods market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

